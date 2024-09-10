DALBAR Crowns Top Retirement Plan Providers for Stellar Plan Sponsor Web Experiences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR, the source for financial services market research, announced the results of three 2024 studies on digital experiences for plan sponsors. The annual Plan Sponsor Website Ranking takes a holistic look at online resources offered to plan sponsors. Meanwhile, focused studies on Self-Service Reporting and Plan Sponsor Plan Dashboards delve more deeply into the specific functionality of reporting tools and dashboards.

Recognized Leaders

Principal Financial Group ® and TIAA secured top spots in the Plan Sponsor Website Ranking, demonstrating excellence in functionality, usability, and behavior-centric support. Principal Financial Group® also stood out for its innovative Retirement Wellness Score tracker and interactive charts, while TIAA was recognized for robust financial wellness resources and its Plan Sponsor Calendar housed directly on the dashboard.

John Hancock was lauded for its multi-faceted and informative analytic reports, merging best practices in data visualization and user experience. It also provides context-specific support, facilitating more seamless utilization of the platform.

was lauded for its multi-faceted and informative analytic reports, merging best practices in data visualization and user experience. It also provides context-specific support, facilitating more seamless utilization of the platform. Lincoln Financial and Nationwide were recognized for their robust training and support resources, enabling plan sponsors to navigate complex reporting systems and maximize their use of available tools. Lincoln Financial also received praise for its well-organized dashboard design and clear labeling, while Nationwide was noted for its exceptional customization options and effective use of color-coding.

The firms recognized in these studies have demonstrated their commitment to meeting the ever-evolving needs of plan sponsors and administrators.

About DALBAR

DALBAR is the source for independent financial services market research dedicated to raising the standards of excellence in the financial services industry. Focusing on audience behavior and communications, DALBAR provides research, ratings, and benchmarking that empower financial firms to create impactful and meaningful connections with their clients.

