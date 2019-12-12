DALBAR Announces 2019 Insurance Service Award Winners

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DALBAR announced the 2019 winners of the Insurance Service Award which recognizes leading providers of life, long-term care, and disability insurance for delivering outstanding telephone support to policyholders.

In order to earn this prestigious DALBAR award, companies must undergo a thorough and independent year-long audit looking at the quality of contact center interactions. Award eligibility is determined by a review of actual customer interactions against detailed industry-leading criteria based on superior service standards and industry best practices. To achieve the Insurance Service Award, companies must exceed the stringent quality thresholds in all criteria during the entire annual review process.

Congratulations to the 2019 Insurance Service Award winners:

Guardian Individual Markets Contact Center

Guardian Individual Markets Claims Service and Solutions Group

Pacific Life – Life Insurance Division

DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains, "Consistently delivering a high quality customer experience is no easy feat. While it is certainly a prerequisite, having the right people in place alone is not enough. Policies, procedures, training, monitoring, coaching, and above all an unrelenting commitment to providing a superior standard of care are all necessary. This year's award winners all make doing right by the customer a top priority; and that focus is reflected in their earning the Insurance Service Award."

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

