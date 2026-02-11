DALBAR Honors Guardian for Outstanding Customer Service Excellence with 2025 Insurance Service Award

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) has been recognized with the 2025 DALBAR Insurance Service Award for the accomplishments of its Individual Life and Individual Disability Contact Centers. This award, presented by DALBAR, the leading auditor of the customer service experience within the financial services industry, recognizes those who have demonstrated dedication to providing outstanding customer service support to their insurance clients throughout the year.

For the eleventh year in a row, Guardian excelled at meeting the evolving expectations and needs of insurance clients and building trust through forward-thinking customer care solutions and strategies. Award winners are selected through DALBAR's independent and thorough evaluation process, reflecting the highest standards in contact center service quality measurement within the industry for 50 years. The year-long audit process leverages DALBAR's proprietary metrics, blending quantitative data with human expertise.

Since 1976, DALBAR has been the leading independent financial services market research firm, recognized by the industry and government alike. Specializing in uncovering the needs, behaviors, and concerns of investors and financial professionals, DALBAR provides actionable insights to help firms enhance their products, services, and communications. As an expert in audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence certifications, DALBAR awards are a hallmark of excellence, setting the standard for quality in the financial services community.

