DALBAR Mutual Fund Service Award Spotlights Financial Firms Leading in Customer Service Excellence

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR, the leading auditor of the customer service experience within the financial services industry, is pleased to reveal the esteemed recipients of the 2025 DALBAR Mutual Fund Service Award. This renowned award recognizes organizations who have demonstrated dedication to providing exceptional customer service support to their mutual fund shareholders throughout the year. This year's distinguished honorees are:

DWS

JPMorgan Asset Management

New York Life Investments

Primerica Financial Services

Putnam Investments

Voya Funds

Voya Tomorrow's Scholar and IAdvisor 529 Plans

The 2025 award recipients excelled at meeting the evolving expectations and needs of their mutual fund clients and building trust through forward thinking customer care solutions and strategies. Award winners are selected through DALBAR's independent and thorough evaluation process, reflecting the highest standards in contact center service quality measurement within the industry for 50 years. The year-long audit process leverages DALBAR's proprietary metrics, blending quantitative data with human expertise.

Since 1976, DALBAR has been the leading independent financial services market research firm, recognized by the industry and government alike. Specializing in uncovering the needs, behaviors, and concerns of investors and financial professionals, DALBAR provides actionable insights to help firms enhance their products, services, and communications. As an expert in audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence certifications, DALBAR awards are a hallmark of excellence, setting the standard for quality in the financial services community. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

