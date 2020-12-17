DALBAR Recognizes Annuity Providers For Award-Winning Service

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR is excited to announce the winners of the 2020 Annuity Service Award for industry-leading telephone support to annuity contract owners. The 2020 award winners are:

AIG Life & Retirement Contact Center

Guardian Life Retirement Contact Center

According to DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager, "One of the great features of annuities is the security that they provide; and if there was ever a year where people need to feel more secure, this is it. Of course, features are best able to benefit clients when they understand them and know how to exercise them. That is why having highly capable telephone representatives is so important. This year's award winners really stand out from their peers both in the relationships they are able to build with their customers, and in their ability to communicate effectively. While these are always important traits, they take on even more meaning in these particularly trying times."

The Annuity Service Award can only be earned through an objective and rigorous third-party audit of the quality of contact center interactions with contract owners. Telephone service experiences are reviewed against detailed criteria designed to cover all aspects of the customer's experience. These criteria have been refined over 30 years of working with leading annuity providers and reflect both superior service standards and industry best practices. Customers contacting these institutions can expect to receive a superior standard of care each and every time they pick up the phone.

Despite the unique challenges the pandemic has presented for contact centers, this year's award winners were held to the same exacting standards they were in prior years, making the accomplishment that much more impressive.

For more information about DALBAR Awards and other Customer Experience Audit programs, please contact Brooke Halloran at 617-624-7273 or [email protected].

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

Related Links

www.dalbar.com

