DALBAR Recognizes JPMorgan Asset Management for 20 Years of Outstanding Financial Professional Sales Support

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JPMorgan Asset Management has been recognized with the 2025 DALBAR Excellence in Sales Support Service Award for providing exceptional customer service support to their financial professionals. This award, presented by DALBAR, the leading auditor of the customer service experience within the financial services industry, recognizes those who have demonstrated dedication to providing outstanding support to their financial professionals throughout the year.

For a remarkable 20 consecutive years, JPMorgan Asset Management has excelled at meeting the evolving expectations and needs of their financial professionals and building trust through forward-thinking sales support solutions and strategies. Award winners are selected through DALBAR's independent and thorough evaluation process, reflecting the highest standards in contact center service quality measurement within the industry for 50 years. The year-long audit process leverages DALBAR's proprietary metrics, blending quantitative data with human expertise.

Since 1976, DALBAR has been the leading independent financial services market research firm, recognized by the industry and government alike. Specializing in uncovering the needs, behaviors, and concerns of investors and financial professionals, DALBAR provides actionable insights to help firms enhance their products, services, and communications. As an expert in audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence certifications, DALBAR awards are a hallmark of excellence, setting the standard for quality in the financial services community.

