DALBAR Uncovers Trends in Online Enrollment

News provided by

DALBAR, Inc.

Sep 01, 2020, 09:37 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR's 2020 review of digital plan enrollment processes revealed numerous interesting trends including retirement plan providers':

1. Acknowledgement that one size does not fit all, and

2. Deliberate, yet subtle tactics to drive contribution rates.

A review of 27 enrollment experiences indicates that firms are trending heavily toward offering two paths: the more traditional step-by-step enrollment process paired with an express option requiring little more than one-click acceptance of pre-determined selections. Those who wish to simply "get it done" can invest less than 5 minutes to complete a crucial step toward future financial health. Conversely, those wishing to carefully consider each decision can still go that route. John Hancock's Guided and Express paths both rank among the top 5 (#2 and #5 respectively) and the firm strikes the right balance between quick and seamless enrollment in just a few minutes, or the DIY path which allows for enrollment with or without some handholding.

Providers also employ subtle tactics to drive higher contributions. Many input default contribution rates and/or make rate suggestions, with 64% utilizing one or both of those methods. Securian Financial's #1 ranked enrollment process utilizes multiple highly effective tactics for driving enrollees to a sufficient rate including the use of a 10% default coupled with the statement "financial experts recommend saving 10-15%." With 10% representing the lower end of the recommended range, enrollees are likely to see that figure as the less 'painful' option and accept it, rather than reduce it.

Voya's #3 enrollment experience uses a rarely seen strategy: providing a benchmark relevant to the specific enrollee in the form of the statement, "People like you on track for retirement save xx%." The tax savings resulting from pre-tax contributions is also displayed and enrollees are alerted to the tax rate utilized to calculate their savings.

The #4 ranked enrollment experience, Principal, displays highly pertinent messages as rates are adjusted up or down within the firm's contribution tool. Opting for less than 6% generates the suggestion to contribute enough to receive the full employer match while a 6-9% rate selection informs enrollees that studies indicate a minimum of 10% may be necessary to have sufficient income at retirement.

For more information about DALBAR's State of the Industry: Online Enrollment study, please visit the DALBAR Intellect store, or email [email protected].

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

Related Links

www.dalbar.com

Also from this source

DALBAR Warns of Hidden Burdens Related to Rollovers in New DOL...

DALBAR Finds Critical Omission in DOL's Proposed ESG Rule...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics