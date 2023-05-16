Dale Pfeifer Joins Giving Compass as New CEO

Pfeifer brings more than a decade of philanthropy and technology experience to the five-year-old organization, which is committed to advancing social justice by connecting donors and advisors to curated knowledge and giving opportunities.

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Compass, a leading online platform that guides donors toward the latest strategies and giving opportunities to create lasting social change, announced today the appointment of Dale Nirvani Pfeifer as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Pfeifer, the former CEO and founder of Goodworld, brings her extensive experience in leveraging technology to transform the philanthropic landscape to her new role at Giving Compass.

A passionate advocate for using technology to make philanthropy more effective and capable of addressing society's greatest challenges, Pfeifer is poised to lead Giving Compass through its next phase of growth.

"Empowering individuals to create meaningful change in the world requires more than just goodwill; it demands innovative tools and a genuine understanding of the causes we support," Pfeifer said. "By harnessing technology, we can connect donors to resources grounded in equity and foster a culture of impact-driven philanthropy that is more likely to result in meaningful change."

Pfeifer's leadership and commitment to impactful giving have earned her numerous accolades. She was named one of Washington Business Journal's "40 Under 40" and is a recipient of the New Zealand Women of Influence Award.

"Dale is uniquely qualified to lead Giving Compass on its mission to bring data, insights, resources, and connections to the fingertips of those who want to contribute to a more just and equitable world, and we are thrilled to have her join us," said Larry Leibowitz, co-founder and board director of Giving Compass.

Launched in 2017, Giving Compass has reached hundreds of thousands of users who have accessed philanthropic articles and best practices to inform their giving. The platform has connected more than 22,000 users to equity-focused giving opportunities and helped donors plan and track their philanthropy with the Giving Planner tool.

About Giving Compass Network

Giving Compass is a one-stop shop to help individual donors learn about issues, get involved, and give to community-led change. Driven by the principles of impact-driven philanthropy, Giving Compass guides donors toward practices that advance equity and address the root causes of society's issues. In 2022, Giving Compass Network acquired X4Impact, a data insights company for the social sector.

Media Contact:

Jen Jope

VP, Editorial & Marketing

[email protected]

(508) 682-1366

www.givingcompass.org

SOURCE Giving Compass