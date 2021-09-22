Dalfen Industrial Acquires 146 Acres of Land for Austin Industrial Development

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial announced the acquisition 146 acres of land in Austin. Dalfen plans to develop the land into a 6-building industrial park totaling over 1,000,000 square feet.

The land is well-positioned in the northeast industrial submarket of Austin, at the site of a former horse racetrack, Manor Downs. The area benefits from high demand and low vacancy rates. Manor Downs is only 8 miles from downtown Austin, 10 miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and has excellent access to I-35, I-183, US-130 and US-290. The industrial park will be within a 30-minute drive of over 1.5 million people. Other notable tenants in the area include Amazon, Fedex, Samsung, Home Depot, and the new Tesla Giga Texas.

"This development is strategically located at the US-130 and US-290 intersection which provides direct access in and out of Austin," said Tyler McElroy, Director of Development and Construction at Dalfen Industrial. "With the continued population growth and strong demand drivers of Austin, we are excited to deliver another class A development to the area."

"The purchase of the Manor Downs land provides Dalfen with a prime location in the rapidly-growing Austin market," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer. "The proximity to downtown, the airport, a large workforce and customer base, and close proximity to major MSA thoroughfares will create high demand for this property."

Including this project, Dalfen Industrial is in the process of developing 2,200,000 square feet industrial properties in the Austin market.

Dalfen Industrial LLC is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates 30 million square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

