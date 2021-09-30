Dalfen Industrial Acquires 2-Building Las Vegas Industrial Park

The building boasts close proximity to I-15 McCarran International Airport and the Las Vegas Strip. This park is in the highly sought-after Southwest submarket. This location offers access to 64% of the metro population within a 10-mile radius and 93% of the metro population within a 30-minute drive. Other companies in the area include Amazon , Red Bull , Toshiba , US Postal Service and GoPro .

"Strong growth dynamics in Las Vegas have resulted in increasing industrial demand, and healthy fundamentals, making this another great addition to our Las Vegas portfolio," said Rich Weiss, Market Officer for Dalfen.

"Diamond Southwest is the fourth acquisition in the Las Vegas market in the pasts 6 months, which speaks to our strong belief in the market's fundamentals," says company President and Chief Investment Officer, Sean Dalfen. "We intend to continue acquiring and developing last mile properties in this market in the near future".

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial owns and operates 1.2M square feet across the Las Vegas and Reno markets.

