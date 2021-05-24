Dalfen Industrial Acquires a Fort Worth Property Next to Lockheed Martin

Built in 2017, West Tarrant Distribution Center is located at 1403 S Cherry Lane in White Settlement, TX. The property is in close proximity to I-820 (the loop around Fort Worth) as well as I-30 – the major east/west thoroughfare through North Texas. The asset is located in the West Tarrant County industrial submarket, adjacent to one of the top performing submarkets in Dallas-Fort Worth.

"Fort Worth has seen tremendous population growth, which is predicted to continue as more companies and people relocate to DFW from out of state," said John Lettieri, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "The property is one of the few modern Class A buildings in the West Fort Worth submarket and has great access to major thoroughfares, a robust workforce, and over 1.6M people within a 30-minute drive."

"A Class A asset in an irreplaceable location directly adjacent to one of Lockheed Martin's most significant manufacturing facilities makes this asset a natural fit for our rapidly growing DFW portfolio," said Sean Dalfen, President & Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial.

Between existing buildings and properties under development, Dalfen Industrial has approximately 7 million square feet of last mile industrial assets in Texas.

About Us

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dalfen Industrial

Related Links

www.dalfen.com

