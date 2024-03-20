Dalfen Industrial Continues Expansion of New Jersey Industrial Portfolio

DALLAS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial has acquired Thornton Logistics Center, a 92,400 square foot last mile industrial building located in Oakland, NJ, within Bergen County – the most populous county in NJ and the #1 consumer spending market in the U.S. The acquisition was sourced off-market through Jones Lang LaSalle.

12 Thornton Rd. Oakland, NJ

Situated within the 1.7 MSF master-planned Oakland Industrial Park, Thornton Logistics Center is located proximate to Interstates 287 and 80 with immediate access to local thoroughfares Route 202, Route 23, and the Garden State Parkway allowing for efficient movement throughout the region, specifically catering to the New York City Metro. The building is ideally configured for single or multi-tenancy given its efficient rectangular layout, auto and truck parking, 22' clear height and a generous loading ratio of 1:4,500 SF. Currently, the building is fully-leased.

"The strategic location of Thornton Logistics Center and its flexible building design and characteristics, makes this property a perfect addition to our growing New Jersey portfolio," said Keith Hontz, Market Officer.

"This acquisition is Dalfen Industrial's fourth in Central/Northern New Jersey since May 2023," said Mike Cohen, Head of U.S. Acquisitions. "As arguably one of the most significant and competitive industrial markets in the country, Dalfen is focused on continuing to grow its New Jersey portfolio."

