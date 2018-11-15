Dalfen Industrial acquires Amazon Leased Warehouse in Miami Gardens, FL

Golden Glades Fulfillment Center (GGFC) is a 201,491 square foot multi-tenant industrial building located on approximately 10.23 acres in the North Central Miami-Dade submarket in the heart of South Florida. The property is strategically positioned less than 2 miles from the Florida Turnpike and in a centralized location along the lnterstate-95 corridor halfway between both Miami and Fort Lauderdale's sea and air ports.

Currently at 100% occupancy, major tenants include Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) and Amazon, among others. The facility is a proven "last mile" distribution location, with a population of close to 1.6 million residents living within a 10 mile radius.

"The property's exceptional location, the unique features of the building and the fact that the Miami market has some of the highest barriers to entry of any location in the country, were all critical factors in our decision to acquire the asset," says Sean Dalfen, President and CIO at Dalfen Industrial. He added "This acquisition is a prime example of Dalfen's strategy of buying top quality last-mile oriented industrial assets. Amazon's utilization of the facility to deliver on average 20,000 packages a day exemplifies this site's functionality and ideal positioning in the market," he adds.

Economic fundamentals continue to prosper in the Miami-Dade industrial market. Amazon had the largest lease transaction in 2018 and companies in logistics, e-commerce and light manufacturing experienced growth in leasing activity as the region remains to be the top contenders of speedy distribution channels according to the Q4 2018 Cushman & Wakefield Industrial report.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen Industrial currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the Unites States and in Canada.

