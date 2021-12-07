Dalfen Industrial Acquires Greenville-Spartanburg Industrial Property

Victor Hill Industrial Park is located is located 0.25 miles from the BMW manufacturing plant, 2 miles from I-85 and the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport , 3 miles to Fedex Air, and 5 miles to the SC Inland Port . The industrial park is also in close proximity are Interstates 26 and 585. The thoroughfares near Victor Hill allow for easy transportation to Charlotte and Atlanta. Population growth is twice the national average in this area, resulting in demand that cannot keep pace with supply. Other major tenants in the area include Fedex , DHL , Gap , and Lowes .

"Adding Victor Hill Industrial Park to our Southeast portfolio provides two new Class A assets in a key South Carolina market," said Kevin Caille, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "The strategic last mile location features a strong labor pool and the ability to reach over 107 million people within a one day's truck drive."

"Greenville-Spartanburg is a key market for Dalfen with its ability to connect not only to the growing populations in the area, but also to major markets in the southeast such as Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston and Atlanta," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial.

Over the past 12 months, Dalfen has closed over $600M of projects in the southeast.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

