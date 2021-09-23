Dalfen Industrial Adds New Industrial Asset in West Palm Beach

"As a critical southeast distribution hub, we are thrilled to add two new buildings in this dense, land constrained market," said Kevin Caille, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "West Palm Beach will continue to be a major focus for Dalfen."

"This best-in-class asset is an exceptional addition to our rapidly growing south Florida Portfolio," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "The barriers to entry are some of the highest in any market in the country and, coupled with the extremely affluent demographics of the area, this asset will be a highly sought after facility."

Dalfen Industrial, continues to be one of the most active industrial players having added over $2.3 billion of properties to their portfolio in the past 18 months.

About Us

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

Media Contact :

[email protected]

SOURCE Dalfen Industrial

Related Links

www.dalfen.com

