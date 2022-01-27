Dalfen Industrial Continues Expansion of Atlanta Portfolio with Canton Industrial Park

The Woodstock/Canton submarket of Atlanta is a truly supply-constrained area due to extensive population growth coupled with natural barriers to entry, which are reflected through the vacancy rate of 1.1%. Within a 30-minute drive from the property, you can access over half a million people with very strong demographics.

"We are thrilled to add two more buildings to our growing portfolio in Atlanta," said Kevin Caille, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "As a critical southeast distribution hub with a strong business climate and population growth as well as demand consistently outpacing supply, the industrial park already has attracted interest of many tenants."

"Atlanta is a key market for our firm" said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "The property's location, the area's demographics and the fact that it's among the only supply in this submarket makes it a great addition to our Atlanta portfolio." With this acquisition, Dalfen's Atlanta portfolio reaches over 2.7 million square feet.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

