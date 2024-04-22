DalFort Capital Partners ("DFCP") Announces Sale of United Enertech, to Soler & Palau Ventilation, Inc. ("S&P")

DALLAS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DalFort Capital Partners ("DFCP") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the sale of its portfolio company, United Enertech, to Soler & Palau Ventilation, Inc. ("S&P").

Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, United Enertech is an industry-leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of mechanical and architectural air movement and control products, primarily for the commercial, industrial, and power generation markets. Its products include dampers, louvers, roof curbs and rails, sunshades, grilles/diffusers, access doors, and ventilators. Since DFCP's initial investment in December 2016, the company completed four add-on acquisitions resulting in substantial growth and scale.

Ken Trent, United Enertech board member and DFCP director, stated, "We have enjoyed our journey with United Enertech and are excited for the team as they join S&P. This remarkable outcome is a testament to the United Enertech team and DalFort's strategy of partnering with business owners and their operating teams to build exceptional companies."

DalFort Capital Partners is a sector-focused investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. We specialize in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market. We work collaboratively to strengthen a company's strategic and financial position through operational improvements and acquisitions of complementary businesses. We identify and execute strategic add-on acquisitions for our portfolio companies that enhance their relationship with existing customers and expand their reach into new geographies or market niches.

Lazard and FTI Consulting served as financial advisors to United Enertech. Spencer Fane, LLP and Stinson, LLP served as United Enertech's legal counsel.

