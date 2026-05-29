DalFort Closes Second Fund at $166 Million, Exceeding its Hard Cap

Firm Announces Sale of Polymer Adhesives, Team Expansion and New Fundraise

DALLAS, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DalFort Capital Partners ("DalFort"), a Dallas-based investment group focused on control investments in lower middle market industrial businesses, today announced several new milestones in the growth of the firm, beginning with the successful sale of its portfolio company, Mineral Wells, Texas-based Polymer Adhesives Holdings, LLC (the "Company" or "Polymer Adhesives"), to DiversiTech Corporation ("DiversiTech"), a portfolio company of Partners Group.

Since DalFort's initial investment in May 2023, the Company, a manufacturer of high-performance duct sealants, adhesives, and fire-stopping materials, achieved meaningful scale and strategic expansion. During this partnership, Polymer Adhesives successfully completed two add-on acquisitions: Volunteer Adhesives, a Lafayette, Tennessee-based manufacturer of solvent- and water-based adhesives, and Fielco Adhesives, a manufacturer and formulator of two-part epoxy systems. Together, these acquisitions broadened the platform's product offering and expanded its manufacturing footprint.

"It was a privilege to partner with Brady Basil and the entire Polymer Adhesives team," said Bryan Bailey, Managing Partner at DalFort. "We invested in a strong business with a clear growth trajectory, and the team executed on every front. I wish DiversiTech and Polymer Adhesives every success in this next chapter."

DalFort meaningfully scaled its team to support the firm's growing platform. Most notably, Marquez Bela joined the firm as Senior Partner. Marquez brings nearly three decades of middle-market investment experience, including a twelve-year tenure at Rosewood Private Investments and prior roles at Capital Southwest Corporation, Parallel Investment Partners, and Goldman Sachs.

"I am proud to have joined Bryan and the DalFort team. What drew me to the firm is its differentiated approach to the lower middle market, combining patient capital, deep operating expertise, and a genuine commitment to the businesses and people we partner with," said Marquez, "This segment of the market requires such an approach, and DalFort's reputation, and results, show that this is a firm built on these principles."

Along with the successful exit and team expansion, DalFort announced the closing of DalFort Capital Partners Fund II, L.P. ("Fund II") with $155 million in commitments from limited partners, exceeding its hard cap, and $11 million from the general partner, bringing total fund commitments to $166 million. Fund II closed with broad support from family offices, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals, many of whom are current or former business owners and operating executives within DalFort's target industries.

Fund II will build on the strategy DalFort has executed for nearly a decade, investing in founder- and family-owned industrial businesses in the lower middle market, targeting companies with $3 million to $15 million of EBITDA and enterprise values of $15 million to $100 million. The firm invests across precision manufacturing, specialty chemicals, industrial services, building products, aerospace and defense, power and infrastructure, and distribution, fragmented sectors where operational expertise and a patient approach to ownership create durable value.

Since its founding in 2016, DalFort has completed seven platform investments and fourteen add-on acquisitions representing more than $250 million of aggregate deal value across five realized investments and three active platforms.

"We are grateful for the trust our investors have placed in DalFort and proud to have attracted such high-quality partners and team members," said Bryan. "As our firm grows, we remain committed to partnering with founders and business owners in the lower middle market industrial sector to drive exceptional results. This successful exit, team expansion and fund raise provide us with the bandwidth and resources to continue executing on this mission in a meaningful way."

BMO Capital Markets and Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as financial advisors and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to DalFort Capital Partners on the Polymer Adhesives transaction. Jones Day served as fund counsel to DalFort Capital Partners Fund II.

About DalFort Capital Partners

Founded in 2016, DalFort Capital Partners is a Dallas-based investment firm focused on making control investments in founder- and family-owned lower middle market industrial businesses. The firm targets companies with $15 million to $100 million of revenue across precision manufacturing, specialty chemicals, industrial services, building products, aerospace and defense, power and infrastructure, and distribution. DalFort partners with management teams to build businesses for the long term through strategic add-on acquisitions, operational improvements, and leadership development. Since inception, DalFort has completed seven platform investments and fourteen add-on acquisitions.

For more information, visit www.dalfortcapital.com.

SOURCE DalFort Capital Partners