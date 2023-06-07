Dallas Area Construction Executive Jimmy Kinley Named to 40 Under 40 List by Dallas Business Journal

News provided by

Kinley Construction

07 Jun, 2023, 10:07 ET

Sixth-generation CEO of Kinley Construction Among Elite Group of DFW Leaders

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinley Construction CEO Jimmy Kinley was recently named one of the top 40 young professionals in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal in their renowned 40 Under 40 Award list. This list recognizes leaders in various industries with roles at companies and organizations ranging from some of Dallas-Fort Worth's largest companies to up-and-coming startups.

Continue Reading

Jimmy Kinley is the sixth-generation leader and visionary of his family-built and owned multi-faceted company and has served as both CEO of Kinley Corporation for five years and of Kinley Construction for two years. Jimmy is now leading one of the premier industrial and mechanical contractors in the country, providing fueling infrastructure and rotating equipment solutions, service and maintenance to the aviation, government, railroad, and midstream industries throughout North America. 

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized with the 40 Under 40 Award," said Jimmy Kinley. "Without the limitless support from my family and team, and leading from the example my father and everyone before me has set, I wouldn't be able to lead as effectively as I do now."

Kinley Construction President Rennie Crisafulli added, "Jimmy is a natural leader. He knows how to strike an effective balance of drive and compassion that inspires our employees to be their best. His vision and enthusiasm are truly infectious."

In addition to carrying on his family legacy, Jimmy enjoys committing his efforts to the community and charitable organizations such as the Make-a-Wish Foundation, building playhouses for children undergoing cancer treatment through Building Wishes, a non-profit he co-founded. Limits don't exist in Jimmy's plans for the future of the Kinley name, as he is driven by limitless possibilities, consistently aspiring to reach new heights in all his endeavors. 

For more information about Kinley Construction, visit www.kinleyconstruction.com.

About Kinley Corporation
The Kinley family has been in the oil and gas industry for six generations. With over 125 years of industrial experience, today's Kinley Corporation includes Kinley Construction Group, Kinley Services Group and Kinley Contractors, delivering premier solutions and services in industrial fueling infrastructure, commercial construction, and rotating equipment service, parts, and maintenance in the aviation, railroad, government and energy industries.   

SOURCE Kinley Construction

