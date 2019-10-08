Dallas Attorneys Clayton Bailey, Alex Brauer Earn Recognition as 'Trailblazers'

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Brauer co-founders Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer are among the "agents of change" in the legal profession singled out by Texas Lawyer magazine to receive the publication's inaugural Texas Trailblazers recognition.

Mr. Bailey and Mr. Brauer were chosen for their leadership in reshaping expectations for legal boutiques in Texas.

Unsatisfied with the burdensome constraints of Big Law, the pair walked away from their positions at an international law firm to open their own firm six years ago. From the start, their business model was unwavering.

"Our approach is very similar to that of a Big Law litigation or appellate practice, but without the inflexibility that results from overhead demands and far-reaching conflicts," said Mr. Bailey. "We provide the same level of expertise and sophistication demanded of Big Law, but in a much nimbler fashion."

Former clients immediately took notice, bringing their work to Bailey Brauer. Since then, many more companies and individuals have engaged the six-attorney firm on new high-stakes litigation matters.

The legal community too has taken notice, with the firm receiving professional accolades that frequently take other firms more than twice as long to achieve. These individual and firm honors include recognition from Benchmark Litigation, Chambers USA, BTI Consulting Group, The Best Lawyers in America, the National Law Journal, Texas Super Lawyers and D Magazine.

"Honors are a tricky thing," said Mr. Brauer. "Winning them is not something you spend a lot of time trying to accomplish. But when you earn recognition from your peers, that validates that your focus is in the right place. You don't earn respect without achieving a certain amount of success on behalf of your clients."

The 2019 Texas Trailblazers listing recognizes the efforts of 50 innovative attorneys throughout the state who have made significant contributions to the practice, policy and technological advancements of the legal profession. Featured in a special supplement to the October/November issue of Texas Lawyer, the listing can be found online at https://images.law.com/media/texaslawyer/supplements/TXLTB_2019/mobile/index.html.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/.

