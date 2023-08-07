Dallas Bar Association Designates Trial Lawyer Charla Aldous a Living Legend

Aldous\Walker founder recognized for career success, courtroom strategy

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Bar Association has named acclaimed trial lawyer Charla Aldous among its Living Legends, with a recent interview highlighting her major courtroom wins, career successes and legal strategy.

Throughout the discussion, the Aldous\Walker LLP founder reviews some of her major cases, including a $37.6 million verdict on behalf of a young woman who was paralyzed while riding in a Honda Odyssey minivan with a dangerous seat belt system. That verdict was one of four totaling $20 million or more that Ms. Aldous and the firm secured within a 90-day period. The interview also includes mention of a $21 million verdict in a botched anesthesia case, the largest medical malpractice verdict in Texas for the year 2022.

A regular mentor to young female trial lawyers, Ms. Aldous also discusses storytelling and trial strategies, tips for women in a male-dominated profession and how legal work has shaped who she is today.

"I don't consider what I do as a profession, I really consider it to be a calling," said Ms. Aldous. "It's a calling to help those that need me. I would like to be remembered as a lawyer that made a difference in people's lives."

The Dallas Bar Association's Living Legends series honors Dallas lawyers who have vaulted to the forefront of the profession through dedication and courtroom successes. Prior Living Legends include former Texas Supreme Court Justice Deborah Hankinson, Senior U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn and renowned appellate lawyer Nina Cortell.

"While Charla undeniably is a skilled lawyer in the courtroom, what truly sets her apart is the care and attention that she gives each one of her clients," said DBA member Meghann Reeves. "They are an extension to her family."

Click here to watch the full interview.

This is just the latest in a long list of accolades for the firm founder. Recently, American Lawyer Media named Ms. Aldous to its list of Elite Women of the Plaintiffs Bar. She has also earned repeat "Lawyer of the Year" honors from Best Lawyers in America for excellence in personal injury litigation and medical malpractice cases. She has earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and is a repeat honoree by Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers and The National Trial Lawyers.

About Aldous\Walker LLP

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Annick

800.559.4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Aldous\Walker LLP