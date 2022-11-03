Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons Earn Top Tier Best Law Firms Recognition

Trial law firm honored for personal injury, commercial litigation work

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial law firm of Lyons & Simmons has earned top tier Best Law Firms honors from U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America based on its personal injury litigation work on behalf of plaintiffs.

Regularly trusted with life-altering personal injury and wrongful death cases, Lyons & Simmons is consistently recognized among the top plaintiff litigation firms in the country. The firm also has a proven record of success in high-stakes business disputes, earning additional top tier rankings among commercial litigation firms in the 2023 legal guide.

With an established record of deftly and aggressively pursuing justice in cases that impact public safety, firm co-founders Michael Lyons and Chris Simmons were recently named to the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee in the consolidated multidistrict litigation on behalf of victims of the mass casualty tragedy during the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Firms are chosen for Best Law Firms based on client and attorney feedback, practice-specific peer review, and editorial evaluation, with a prerequisite that a firm must have at least one attorney selected to The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and among the most-respected guides to the legal profession in the United States.

Lyons and Simmons were both recognized in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers based on their trial work. Additionally, firm attorney Stephen Higdon was selected to the companion Best Lawyers Ones to Watch listing in commercial litigation.

The 2023 Best Law Firms listing is just the latest honor for the firm and its attorneys. The firm was recently selected as a repeat winner by readers of Texas Lawyer magazine as the top personal injury law firm in Dallas. The selection – the third in three years – earned the firm a place in the Texas Lawyer "Best of" survey Hall of Fame. The firm also has earned recognition from Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon, D Magazine, the National Law Journal, and The National Trial Lawyers.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit https://www.lyons-simmons.com/.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons