Dallas-based MJR Oil & Gas Wins Appeal in East Texas Mineral Rights Dispute

"We're very pleased for our client. There is a considerable amount at stake, since the ruling affects our client's rights in numerous oil and gas leases," said Hicks Thomas appellate lawyer J. Stephen Barrick of Houston.

The appeals court held that a 2002 settlement agreement referenced in a recorded assignment of overriding royalty interests giving MJR a right of first refusal on any sale of the leases was a covenant running with the land that was binding on the original parties' successors. Some of the successors failed to comply with MJR's first-refusal rights, and that led to the lawsuit against AriesOne, GFP Texas Inc., Miken Oil Inc. and SND Energy Co.

"The ruling was important because the court clarified that a right of first refusal in an oil and gas lease can be a covenant running with the land, even if it is not described with those words," said Hicks Thomas co-founder John B. Thomas. "This is a big win for our client."

Also representing MJR Oil & Gas are Jody Sheets and Jason Gunderman of Hicks Thomas, and P. Michael Jung and Jadd Masso of Clark Hill Strasburger in Dallas. David Henry of Stevens Henry in Longview was local counsel in the trial court. The case is MJR Oil & Gas 2001 LLC v. AriesOne LP, et al., Case No. 06-00116-CV in the Texas 6th Court of Appeals.

