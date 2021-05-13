Dallas-Based Training Academy Launches New Financing Solution to Help Underserved Workers Access Middle-Skill Jobs

DALLAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForgeNow , a skills training academy that prepares returning veterans, first-generation immigrants and formerly incarcerated adults for in-demand middle skills jobs, today announced the launch of an innovative tuition payment and financing solution that will help displaced workers access training in the high-demand fields of HVAC and electrical repair. Through a partnership with Meritize , a pioneer in financing solutions for skills-based education and training programs, students enrolled in the program will now be eligible for merit-based financing, which can in many cases reward individual borrowers for their past educational and military experiences."

"We're seeing intense demand for talent in middle-skill fields like the skilled trades and allied health, due in part to an aging workforce combining with exponential growth in the traditional trades, construction and infrastructure. At the same time, there are high-potential workers who often cannot access the required training either because of a lack of funding—or financial requirements that disadvantage the same low-income workers looking to launch their careers," said Marvin Key, co-founder and CEO of ForgeNow. "This innovative financing option will expand access to high-impact career training, giving workers a better chance at training for well-paying jobs that will greatly enhance their long-term economic outlook."

Approved by the Texas State Workforce Commission, ForgeNow serves primarily returning veterans, first-generation immigrants, and formerly incarcerated adults (or so-called second chance workers). Its unique training model offers an 8-week intensive bootcamp that blends online and classroom instruction with hands-on practice in a training lab taught by industry veterans. Students complete the technical training needed to enter the workforce as an entry-level electrician or heating and cooling technician.

The introduction of the new financing option offered on the Meritize platform will provide an alternative for students who do not currently qualify for state funding through the Texas State Workforce Commission or federal funding from the Forever GI Bill or Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Students will now be eligible to qualify for merit-based financing through Meritize. Unlike traditional lenders that rely solely on FICO scores and other financial records to determine whether to lend to an individual, Meritize considers the full breadth and depth of an individual's academic or military achievements to enhance credit evaluation and improve loan options.

Merit-based financing can provide a significant source of financial and credit assistance for workers from a variety of educational and career backgrounds, including those who have recently exited the criminal justice system. According to the Texas Criminal Justice Coalition 70,000 individuals leave the custody of state prisons and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice each year. Many of these individuals lack the income or credit history required to access consumer credit products, training or employment.

The new financing option will unlock career paths that offer low-income workers the opportunity to access well -paying jobs with opportunities for long-term advancement. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for talent in HVAC and electrical repair is projected to grow by 4% and by 8%, respectively. Heating and cooling technicians earn an average salary of $48,730 per year, and electricians earn an average salary of $56,180 per year.

"Middle skills jobs that require less than a college degree now represent the largest segment of the U.S. labor market. ForgeNow's model is a powerful example of how we can match untapped talent with the needs of employers and the broader economy," said Chris Keaveney, founder and CEO of Meritize. "This collaboration will expand access to training for career changers who are in transition or deserving a second chance. It will help meet demand for talent in fast-growing industries by creating pathways to upward mobility for segments of the population that too often go overlooked."

About ForgeNow: America is returning to the trades. We train adults in all stages of life for in-demand, well-paying careers. Our economy needs more than just four-year or even two-year degreed employees. There is a huge demand for skilled employees in the workforce who are trained specifically for their careers and are job-ready on day one. Our founders saw this need and created a solution. Approved by the Texas Workforce Commission, our training programs are built with input from the employer, structured for both the business and employee to have a successful long-term partnership.

About Meritize: Meritize is a leading provider of financing solutions for skills-based education and workforce development. The company's proprietary merit-based lending program goes beyond traditional underwriting and uses an individual's academic or military achievements to enhance credit evaluation and expand funding opportunities, resulting in increased access to educational funding and improved outcomes. In addition to its merit-based lending platform for students and training partners, Meritize works directly with employers on customized talent development solutions to help meet the demand for qualified workers. Frisco, TX-based Meritize is privately held. For more information, visit www.meritize.com .

