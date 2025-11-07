Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earns Best Law Firms Selection After Winning $445.5 Million Verdict

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of the annual Best Law Firms list are recognizing the Dallas intellectual property and business law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry following the firm's recent $445.5 million patent infringement verdict against Samsung in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry is featured in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms for its expertise in intellectual property and patent trials, earning top-tier rankings in both areas. The firm has been selected multiple times in the annual guide while securing billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients.

Last month, Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Brad Caldwell led an experienced legal team to the unanimous verdict against Samsung on behalf of Collision Communications Inc. The East Texas jury in Marshall found Samsung liable for infringing a series of Collision Communications patents covering wireless communications technology.

Earlier this year, Mr. Caldwell and fellow firm principals Jason Cassady and Austin Curry led VidStream LLC to a $105 million verdict against X Corp./Twitter in a separate patent infringement lawsuit tried in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas.

Both victories included significant contributions from the firm's Chris Stewart, Justin Nemunaitis, Aisha Mahmood Haley, John Summers, Daniel Pearson, Seth Reich, Adrienne Dellinger, Richard Cochrane, Bjorn Blomquist, James Smith, James Yang, Alexander Gras, and Xu Zhou.

In addition to the recognition in Best Law Firms and other professional rankings, Caldwell Cassady & Curry is recognized in the 2025 PTAB Intelligence Report as one of the Top 50 best-performing and most active firms handling matters before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board since 2000. The report from intellectual property data provider Patexia Inc. also notes the firm's Hamad Hamad, Justin Nemunaitis, and Richard Cochrane for their individual work before the PTAB.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

