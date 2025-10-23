Dallas Intellectual Property Law Firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry Recognized for Inter Partes Review Practice in 2025 Patexia PTAB Intelligence Report

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas intellectual property and business law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry and the firm's Hamad Hamad, Justin Nemuanitis, and Richard Cochrane are noted for their work before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in the 2025 PTAB Intelligence Report from Patexia Inc.

In-house counsel, law firms, corporations, and policymakers use the report to identify the top attorneys and firms who regularly represent clients before the PTAB in inter partes review and post-grant review proceedings. The annual guide from intellectual property research and data provider Patexia is based on the past five years of PTAB filings through this July.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry secured multiple top 50 rankings, including being among the top 5% of firms representing patent owners. The firm is listed as one of the 50 best-performing and most active firms for patent owners, out of more than 700 firms considered. The firm is ranked No. 41 among the best-performing law firms and No. 76 for the most active firms overall.

Individually, Mr. Hamad recorded multiple top 100 attorney rankings in the PTAB report among over 3,800 lawyers representing patent owners, including listings in the top 1.5% of the best-performing attorneys and in the top 2.5% of the most active lawyers, scoring No. 46 and No. 86, respectively. Mr. Hamad is in the top 1.75% of best-performing attorneys, ranking No. 95 out of over 5,600 lawyers considered, and in the top 3.5% for overall activity.

Mr. Nemunaitis and Mr. Cochrane earned high marks as two of the most active and best-performing attorneys for patent owners, ranking in the top 10% of the 3,800 eligible lawyers.

In addition to its work before the PTAB, Caldwell Cassady & Curry is very active in patent litigation in U.S. District Courts nationwide, helping clients secure billions of dollars in verdicts, settlements, and licensing agreements over the past dozen years.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's success in patent infringement lawsuits includes a $105 million patent infringement verdict the firm won against Twitter, now X Corp., earlier this year, and the recent $445 million infringement verdict for Collision Communications Inc. against Samsung.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

