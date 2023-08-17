Dallas Commercial Litigation Attorneys Brad Jackson, Cheryl Mann Earn Selections in Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced attorneys Brad Jackson and Cheryl Mann from Dallas' The Law Offices of Brad Jackson are receiving high marks in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for their work in business lawsuits.

The two attorneys have represented individuals and businesses in all types of commercial litigation for decades. They have been ranked among the top attorneys in Dallas and North Texas multiple times in Best Lawyers.

Best Lawyers honorees are selected based on nominations from other lawyers recognized in the exclusive listing before. The Best Lawyers research team and the publication's editors make the final selections among the attorneys with the most nominations from their peers.

Mr. Jackson, Ms. Mann, and fellow firm attorney Patrick Fang won a judgment of more than $650,000 against the City of Dallas earlier this year in a lawsuit over a disputed strip of property in one of the city's most popular neighborhoods. The total amount awarded to the firm's clients exceeded $850,000 with prejudgment interest.

Last year, the attorneys from The Law Offices of Brad Jackson helped the family of a local woman win a $7.53 billion verdict against a Fortune 100 company. Evidence in the trial showed that the company failed to conduct a proper background check and to properly supervise its employee who murdered an 83-year-old woman in her home in Irving. The verdict was the largest jury award in the U.S. last year and was recognized as the Courtroom View Network's Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022.

In addition to the Best Lawyers recognition, Mr. Jackson was again named among the Best Lawyers in Dallas this spring by the publishers of D Magazine for his work in business lawsuits. The firm is also recognized on the Best Law Firms list published by Best Lawyers in recognition of its work for clients in commercial disputes.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

