Dallas Endocrinologist now offers the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Special program allows for enhanced lifestyle support and personalized attention for patients

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) , the nation's leading full- service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Audrey B. Miklius, MD, FACE, an endocrinologist with Endocrine Associates of Dallas, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that gives patients more time and support to help them reach their health goals.

"As an endocrinologist, I work with many patients who are seeking to make changes to their behavior or lifestyle choices, but change is hard," says Dr. Miklius. "I strive to have collaborative, non-shaming conversations that strengthen a person's own motivation and commitment to change, in addition to medication supports. My new Hybrid Choice program really supports that approach."

The Hybrid Choice program by Concierge Choice Physicians is unlike traditional concierge medicine programs where every patient must join. With the Hybrid Choice, Dr. Miklius is able to offer patients the option to receive the highest level of support and service, including medical advocacy and round-the-clock availability, or to continue as a patient in her traditional practice. No patients are dismissed. The program is simply an option for patients who want more support and connectivity with their physician.

Dr. Miklius joins Dr. Mitchell Sorsby and Dr. Heidi Chamberlain Shea, her colleagues at Endocrine Associates of Dallas, as well as a growing number of endocrinologists across the county in offering patients a Concierge Choice by CCP. "Specializations like endocrinology are our fastest growing market," says CCP Chief Operating Officer Keith Elgart. "Specialists are busier than ever and it has grown increasingly difficult to provide patients the extra lifestyle coaching and motivation that many patients, especially endocrinology patients, are often looking for. The Hybrid Choice by CCP is a good solution for that challenge."

Program highlights include : More time with Dr. Miklius at relaxed, easy to schedule appointments that generally start on time. Members receive Dr. Miklius's private cell phone number and email address for after-hours communication. Also included is extensive lifestyle support and coaching, with exclusive enrollment in Cleveland Heart Lab's online wellness support program, "4MyHeart" which provides personalized support from nutritionists, diabetes educators and even classes on wellness and healthy eating.

"Having the time to get to know my patients, their values and interests, is what helps me move them in the right direction toward better long-term health," says Dr. Miklius. "My Hybrid Choice program truly helps to make that time possible. I'm encouraged by the positive feedback and I can't wait to see the positive impact this program will have on my practice and my patients."

Endocrine Associates of Dallas has two offices. The Dallas office, where Dr. Miklius practices is located at 10260 N. Central Expressway, Suite 100N, Dallas, TX 75231. The Plano office is located at 1820 Preston Park Boulevard, Suite 1850, Plano, TX 75093. For more information on Dr. Miklius's Hybrid Choice program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected].

About Audrey B. Miklius, MD, FACE

Dr. Audrey B. Miklius is a board-certified clinical endocrinologist at Endocrine Associates of Dallas who specializes in endocrine, diabetes and metabolism disorders. She is also board-certified in Obesity Medicine. Although she sees patients with all types of endocrine disorders, her main passion is to help people with chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity make changes in their behavior and lifestyle to improve quality of life and increase longevity. Dr. Miklius has earned numerous awards and distinctions for her work, including being named D Magazine's "Best Doctors" every year since 2001, and a "Texas Super Doctor" in Texas Monthly every year since 2005.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians, LLC™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid Choice, Transitional and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

SOURCE CONCIERGE CHOICE PHYSICIANS