Dallas' Hamilton Wingo Earns Top-Tier Best Law Firms Rankings for Personal Injury Cases

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The record-setting Dallas plaintiffs firm Hamilton Wingo is recognized on the 2025 Best Law Firms list for the firm's work in cases involving severe personal injuries and wrongful deaths.

Led by experienced trial attorneys Chris Hamilton and Paul Wingo, Hamilton Wingo is known for substantial verdicts and settlements against large corporations and anyone responsible for wrongly causing harm to the firm's clients.

Hamilton Wingo earned a spot in Best Law Firm's top tier of local firms for injury cases stemming from unsafe construction sites and other dangerous workplaces and transportation lawsuits involving 18-wheelers, delivery vans, buses, motorcycles, airplanes, trains, and others.

Since winning the country's largest wrongful death verdict two years ago before a Dallas jury, Hamilton Wingo has claimed back-to-back titles as the Top Personal Injury Law Firm in Dallas in Texas Lawyer newspaper's annual "Best Of" rankings.

Hamilton Wingo's latest successful representation of clients in North Texas courts came earlier this year with a $6 million personal injury verdict against Walmart. The firm's Barrett Robin and Sean T. Cook secured the win before a Fort Worth jury for a man who was seriously injured after being struck by a car driven by a Walmart Auto Care Center employee in North Richland Hills.

In addition to Best Law Firms and other professional honors this year, Hamilton Wingo has strengthened its considerable trial expertise with the additions of seasoned trial attorneys Brad Jackson and Jaime DeWees. The firm also proudly announced the promotions of Mr. Robin and Allie Hallmark as its newest partners.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

