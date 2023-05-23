Dallas' Hamilton Wingo Promotes Trial Attorney Grant Boston to Partner

Hamilton Wingo, LLP

23 May, 2023, 13:17 ET

DALLAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas plaintiffs' injury and wrongful death law firm Hamilton Wingo has promoted experienced trial attorney Grant Boston to partner.

Mr. Boston arrived at Hamilton Wingo a few years ago with extensive experience handling civil and criminal cases in state and federal courts. Today, he represents people in lawsuits involving first- and third-party insurance coverage, serious personal injuries, wrongful death, transportation accidents, dangerous products, and property/casualty matters.

"Grant is one of the top young lawyers in Dallas or anywhere else," says Hamilton Wingo founder Chris Hamilton. "His work is always top-notch, and his dedication to our clients is evident in every case we handle. He is a true trial lawyer. I could not be happier to call him my law partner."

Last fall, Mr. Boston was recognized on the 2023 Best Lawyers in America Ones to Watch list based on his courtroom expertise in personal injury lawsuits. The annual list from the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America includes a select group of the country's top lawyers who have demonstrated "outstanding professional excellence" in their work for clients.

Mr. Boston was a key member of the team from Hamilton Wingo that won a $7.37 billion verdict last year for the surviving family of an 83-year-old woman from Irving, Texas, who was stabbed to death by a cable TV repairman less than two weeks before Christmas in 2019. The verdict is the largest in Texas and the U.S. during 2022.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo, LLP

