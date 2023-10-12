Dallas Plaintiffs Law Firm Hamilton Wingo Recognized for Winning Largest U.S. Verdict of the Year

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas plaintiffs' personal injury and wrongful death law firm Hamilton Wingo is recognized for winning the country's largest verdict in the recently published list of the Top 10 Verdicts in the United States in 2022 from TopVerdict.com.

Hamilton Wingo's Chris Hamilton led the winning trial team last summer for the family of an elderly woman who was murdered by a field technician for a Fortune 100 cable TV operator. The jury's $7.37 billion verdict in a Dallas County court last summer was the largest in any U.S. courtroom.

"Everyone who worked on this case is proud to represent this family and thankful for the decision based on the facts," Mr. Hamilton says. "The verdict is proof that juries recognize the importance of following the rules that are there to protect us all."

Mr. Hamilton worked alongside Hamilton Wingo attorneys Paul Wingo and Allie Hallmark and Brad Jackson from Dallas' Law Offices of Brad Jackson to secure the win for the family of Betty Jo Thomas of Irving.

The jury found the cable TV operator 90 percent responsible for the woman's murder after hearing evidence that a proper background check was never conducted on the employee and supervisors ignored his outbursts at work. The technician was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to Ms. Thomas' murder in criminal court.

The TopVerdict.com list is the latest recognition surrounding the case, with the Courtroom View Network calling it the "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022" earlier this year. In addition to winning the largest verdict in the nation during the past 12 months, Hamilton Wingo rising stars Barrett Robin and Damian Williams also won the largest uninsured motorist verdict in Texas, which is noted in the overall TopVerdict listing.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

