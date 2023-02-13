Dallas' Law Firm Hamilton Wingo Adds Experienced Attorney Hannah Hansen

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas law firm Hamilton Wingo is boosting its roster of trial lawyers with the addition of experienced attorney Hannah Hansen as the firm's newest associate.

Ms. Hansen represents individuals and their loved ones in lawsuits involving a range of catastrophic injuries. Before joining Hamilton Wingo, she represented architects, engineers, medical providers, and retailers in civil litigation matters.

Relying on her prior experience representing professionals in an insurance defense setting, Hannah knows how insurance companies think, and she uses that experience to benefit her clients.

"We are proud to welcome Hannah to the firm," Hamilton Wingo's founding partner Chris Hamilton. "In addition to her proven legal skills, her years of experience in the insurance industry will be a valuable asset for all the people we represent and those we will work with going forward."

Ms. Hansen is licensed to practice in all Texas state district courts in addition to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

A proud member of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association, Ms. Hansen is a graduate of Texas A&M Law School, where she served as the Symposia Editor for the Journal of Property Law and achieved the Order of Barrister distinction for her trial advocacy skills. She earned her undergraduate degree at the University of North Texas.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

