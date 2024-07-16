Dallas Morning News Features Cancer Check Labs' Innovative Early Cancer Detection Blood Test

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer Check Labs, a leader in early cancer detection, has been spotlighted in a recent Dallas Morning News article for its groundbreaking blood test that detects over 200 types of cancer with unprecedented accuracy. This test marks a significant advancement in early cancer detection technology and further establishes Dallas as a hub for medical innovation.

The article by reporter Lilly Kersh highlights how Cancer Check Labs' new test, Cancer Check, transforms cancer detection. Unlike traditional methods that detect chemicals or DNA fragments, Cancer Check analyzes whole, intact circulating tumor cells (CTCs) shed from tumors into the bloodstream. This approach provides faster, more accurate results by examining a larger volume of blood—40 ml, approximately four vials—than other available tests.

"Our test operates differently from anything else available today. By extracting and analyzing CTCs at a cellular level, we can provide a highly accurate cancer screen earlier than ever before," said Sumit Rai, CEO of Cancer Check Labs.

Cancer remains a leading cause of death worldwide and the second-leading cause of death in Texas, with around 40% of adults likely to be diagnosed at some point in their lives. Early detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment. The global market for cancer diagnostics was valued at $114.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow annually by 6.6%.

Cancer Check complements existing cancer screening guidelines by offering an earlier and more comprehensive analysis than other methods. The company is able to screen for several cancers where no standard screening exists, currently encompassing more than 200 tumor-based cancers.

With three patents for its filtration technology and certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), Cancer Check Labs aims to make significant contributions to cancer screening while ensuring the quality and reliability of its clinical lab testing. The test is available nationwide for purchase online.

About Cancer Check Labs: Cancer Check Labs is a Dallas-based company specializing in innovative cancer diagnostics. Through cutting-edge technology and rigorous research, the company strives to provide accurate and early detection solutions to improve cancer treatment outcomes worldwide.

