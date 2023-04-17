Dallas Plaintiffs Firm Hamilton Wingo Welcomes Skilled Trial Lawyer Kristi Wood

DALLAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proven trial lawyer Kristi Wood has joined the Dallas plaintiffs' personal injury law firm Hamilton Wingo with more than a decade of experience representing individuals and their loved ones in a variety of cases involving serious personal injuries and wrongful death.

Ms. Wood has successfully represented clients from all walks of life in cases involving defective medical devices, truck and automobile accidents, and unsafe business locations and worksites. She is licensed to practice in all Texas state and federal courts and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

In addition to her prior work at two respected Dallas personal injury firms, Ms. Wood spent the first part of her legal career representing insurers. Those experiences have contributed to her wealth of knowledge about insurance company processes and how they assess and determine the level of payment for customers' claims.

"Kristi is an accomplished, determined trial attorney who is already making a difference for our clients," says firm partner Paul Wingo. "Her skills and knowledge are a perfect fit for our team and the important cases our clients trust us to handle."

Ms. Wood joins Hamilton Wingo as an associate, and she will continue the firm's mission of helping people who have been injured or suffered the loss of a family member because of someone else's negligence or wrongdoing.

She is a member of the Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Trial Lawyers Association, and Texas Trial Lawyers Association.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

