Plaintiffs' Trial Lawyers Chris Hamilton, Paul Wingo of Dallas Hamilton Wingo Earn Texas Super Lawyers Honors

Hamilton Wingo, LLP

18 Sep, 2023, 11:26 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced plaintiffs' trial attorneys Chris Hamilton and Paul Wingo from the Dallas personal injury and wrongful death law firm Hamilton Wingo once again are recognized as two of the state's best on the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters.

The Hamilton Wingo founders have been named among Texas' leading trial lawyers for years based on their work for individuals and families in significant personal injury cases and high-stakes business disputes. Mr. Hamilton has been ranked on the Super Lawyers list every year for a decade, and this marks the fourth consecutive selection for Mr. Wingo.

Earlier this year, Hamilton Wingo's Barret Robin and Damian Williams were honored on the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars List of the state's top young legal minds based on their work in personal injury trials.

Hamilton Wingo won the largest verdict in the United States last year when a Dallas jury awarded the firm's clients more than $7.37 billion against a Fortune 100 cable TV operator. The jury issued its decision after finding the cable company 90 percent liable for the death of an 83-year-old Irving woman who was murdered by a repairman.

Since winning the record verdict, Hamilton Wingo has earned multiple professional honors, including recently being named the Dallas Personal Injury Law Firm of the Year by the publishers of Texas Lawyer newspaper.

The firm also has added multiple experienced attorneys to its deep roster of trial professionals. Hamilton Wingo's recent additions include experienced trial attorneys Kristi Wood, Guillermo Flores, Jared Mullowney, and Sean Thomas Cook.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo, LLP

