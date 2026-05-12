Dallas Stars and Delta Dental of California Partner to Promote Oral Health and Overall Health

New collaboration will bring visibility across Dallas Stars home games, fan experiences and community touchpoints throughout Texas

FRISCO, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Dallas Stars and Delta Dental of California and Affiliates (Delta Dental) officially announced a new a multi-year partnership to highlight the importance of oral health and wellness for fans, families and players across North Texas.

Dallas Stars and Delta Dental of California announce multi-year partnership

In a sport where dental injuries are not uncommon, the collaboration creates a natural connection between hockey and oral health while reinforcing the importance of protecting healthy smiles on and off the ice. Through the partnership, Delta Dental will engage Dallas Stars fans through in-arena visibility, digital activations and experiences designed to meet people where they live, play and gather.

"The Dallas Stars are proud to partner with Delta Dental," Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. "As a professional sports team, we understand the importance of providing tools for our fans to establish and maintain a healthy lifestyle."

Delta Dental is a presenting partner of the Fan Cam and of the Dallas Stars Grandparents Group Ticket Initiative, which includes a fan giveaway and celebrates multi-generational connections among Stars fans. The partnership is designed to engage families and communities through shared experiences that bring together sports, wellness and everyday health.

"As proud partners of the Dallas Stars, we have a unique opportunity to meet people where they are and reinforce why oral health is essential to overall health," said Sarah Chavarria, CEO of Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. "From professional athletes to young fans taking to the ice for the first time, protecting your teeth and oral health is essential. Through this partnership, we're helping bring greater awareness to the role oral health plays in prevention, confidence and long-term wellbeing in communities across Texas."

Through this partnership, the Dallas Stars and Delta Dental are creating new opportunities to connect with fans beyond the rink, reinforcing the importance of oral health while supporting the wellbeing of communities across North Texas.

For more information, visit Delta Dental of California and Affiliates and Dallas Stars.

About Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are a professional ice hockey team located in Dallas, Texas that plays in the National Hockey League (NHL). Founded in 1967 as the Minnesota North Stars, the team was part of the NHL's first wave of expansion franchises and relocated to Texas in 1993. Since moving to Dallas, the Stars have played a transformative role in the growth of hockey in the southern United States through grassroots efforts, community involvement and tremendous fan support. Over the last 33 years, the club has made 21 playoff appearances, won nine division titles, captured two Presidents' Trophies, three conference championships and won the 1999 Stanley Cup.

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 27 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia*. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association. For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.

*Delta Dental of California's operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Media Contacts:

Kinga Skowronek

Public Relations Manager at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

[email protected]

415-975-8272

Joe Calvillo

Senior Director of Communications, Dallas Stars

[email protected]

214-387-5557

SOURCE Delta Dental of California