USA Today Names Delta Dental of California Among America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026

USA Today and Planet-A Insights Group evaluate companies through a rigorous process that includes a comprehensive assessment of public data, nationwide consumer surveys, and analysis of over 590,000 customer reviews to assess the performance of financial service providers from the perspective of customers. For the Best Customer Service award, each company was evaluated in 7 categories: friendliness and appreciation of the customers, professional competence, customer service, availability and accessibility, solution orientation, solution speed, and transparency and reliability.

"This recognition is a great honor that reflects the dedication, professionalism, and empathy our team brings to every interaction," said Earl Parker, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. "We are focused on making a positive impact on our members and delivering an experience rooted in care and trust as we support not only their oral health, but their whole-person health. We strive to make our relationship with our members one of connection and compassion, not of transaction."

"I'm proud to say that this is where I work. My favorite part of my job is educating our members, letting them know what their options are, and helping them to know that they can advocate for themselves," shared Joshchina Watson, Customer Advocate at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. "One thing that I think sets us apart is that we don't rush conversations. We focus on giving members everything they need to make informed decisions about their health. After I get off the phone, I want our customers to feel cared for, supported, and confident that we are here for them."

"We work with intention every day -- creating a positive, inclusive culture where our voices are valued, and we proudly serve our customers and each other," said Macy Adams, Customer Service Representative at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, "It really makes a difference how Delta Dental recognizes oral health as whole-body health. We truly care for our members' overall health, and that sense of purpose gives me motivation when I show up to work."

Delta Dental remains committed to expanding access to quality oral healthcare, improving education, and driving impactful policy changes to address systemic issues. To learn more about what makes Delta Dental of California and Affiliates one of the best in customer service, visit our website.

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 27 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia*. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association. For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.

*Delta Dental of California's operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact:

Kinga Skowronek

Public Relations Manager at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

[email protected]

415-975-8272

SOURCE Delta Dental of California