Dallas Trial Firm Lyons & Simmons Adds Appellate, Trial Attorney P. Wes Black

DALLAS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appellate and trial attorney P. Wes Black has joined the nationally recognized Dallas trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP as Of Counsel.

"I've known Wes for more than 20 years and have the utmost confidence in his skill and judgment. He's an exceptionally talented trial lawyer and appellate specialist, so adding him to the firm's lineup will be a huge bonus for us," said firm co-founder Michael Lyons.

"Having Wes on our trial team greatly increases our ability to anticipate and navigate legal issues and enhance our ability to create value for our clients and win cases," said firm co-founder Christopher Simmons. "Adding a board-certified appellate attorney demonstrates our commitment to provide our clients with the best possible representation on all fronts."

Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Black represents clients in cases involving catastrophic injury and wrongful death as well as high-stakes business disputes. He has briefed and argued cases before both state and federal appellate courts, including numerous Texas Courts of Appeals, the Texas Supreme Court, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. He has also represented clients in state and federal jury trials.

"Michael and Chris are outstanding trial lawyers and I have always been impressed with their ability to win tough, high-stakes cases for their clients," said Black. "I am excited to join an award-winning plaintiff's trial firm that successfully goes toe-to-toe with the largest defense firms on a regular basis."

Black is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association. He has been recognized by D Magazine among the Best Lawyers in Dallas each of the past four years. He earned his law degree from Baylor University School of Law, where he served as editor of the Baylor Law Review. He earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Texas at Austin. Prior to entering private practice, he served as briefing attorney for Chief Justice Rex Davis of the Tenth Judicial District Court of Appeals.

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country.

