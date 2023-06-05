Dallas Trial Lawyer Alex Brauer of Bailey Brauer Earns Chambers USA Recognition

DALLAS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Brauer PLLC co-founder Alex Brauer is recognized for a fifth consecutive year among the top commercial litigators in North Texas in the 2023 edition of the Chambers USA legal guide.

Published by London-based Chambers and Partners, the annual Chambers USA guide is widely regarded by the legal community as the most respected global legal directory. Listings are based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers who demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients.

With a well-earned reputation for providing aggressive, creative legal representation for those facing complex, high-stakes commercial disputes, Mr. Brauer is a sought-after trial attorney by clients facing legal matters ranging from allegations of fraud and deceptive practices in commercial transactions to breaches of fiduciary duties and obligations relating to non-compete agreements. He also assists clients with disputes involving the sale and purchase of businesses.   

Bailey Brauer was one of just 85 boutique or mid-size law firms featured in the previously announced inaugural edition of Chambers USA Regional Spotlight: Texas guide. The firm was one of only 16 Dallas-based law firms selected in the area of dispute resolution in state and federal trial and appellate courts.

Formed in 2013 by Am Law 100 veterans Mr. Brauer and Clayton Bailey, the firm regularly represents both businesses and individuals in cases involving complex commercial litigation, agribusiness and food, antitrust, appeals, business torts, RICO, and employment matters. The firm's track record of success over the past decade in high-stakes litigation matters has helped to reshape and redefine expectations for litigation boutiques.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC
Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions.

