Dallas Trial Lawyer Michael Lyons Selected Among Top 100 Attorneys in Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selected for a ninth consecutive year among the top personal injury attorneys in the state by Texas Super Lawyers, Dallas-based trial lawyer Michael Lyons has also earned recognition among the Top 100 of all Texas attorneys, regardless of practice focus.

Lyons, co-founder of the trial law firm Lyons & Simmons, also earned his fourth consecutive selection among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas/Fort Worth in the 2021 edition of the preeminent legal guide to the Texas legal community.

"Michael has a singular focus on aggressively representing his clients' interests in the face of life-altering adversity," said firm co-founder Chris Simmons. "It is that dedication that has made him one of the best plaintiffs' attorneys in the country."

Lyons has built a reputation for success in cases involving catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death. These cases include oil field disasters, aviation and highway crashes, construction site accidents, workplace accidents, product liability, and industrial plant disasters nationwide. Lyons also has become a leading voice for NCAA Power 5 conference coaches with contractual disputes often centering on post-termination buyout provisions.

His work has earned professional recognition from The Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon, D Magazine, Texas Lawyer magazine, and the National Law Journal. He also recently was selected as one of the National Trial Lawyers' Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Texas.

Published annually by Thomson Reuters, the full 2021 Texas Super Lawyers listing will appear in Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines and can be found online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. Selected as one of the top Dallas-based personal injury law firms by readers of Texas Lawyer magazine, the firm was also a 2021 finalist for National Law Journal's Elite Trial Lawyers awards. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

