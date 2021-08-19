Dallas Trial Lawyers from Aldous \ Walker Make 2022 Best Lawyers

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Civil Trial Lawyers from the Dallas firm Aldous \ Walker LLP were named to this year's publication of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Attorneys Charla Aldous, Brent Walker, and Caleb Miller were each recognized for their work representing Plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation, with Aldous also earning recognition in the category of Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs. Firm Partners Aldous and Walker additionally celebrate 20 years and 5 years of selection by Best Lawyers, respectively.

Charla G. Aldous : Charla Aldous has been recognized by Best Lawyers every year since 2003 and has been named a Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" on five separate occasions.

: has been recognized by every year since 2003 and has been named a "Lawyer of the Year" on five separate occasions. Brent R. Walker : Brent Walker has been named to Best Lawyers since 2003. Earlier this year, he was selected with Partner Charla Aldous to the National Law Journal's Plaintiffs' Trailblazers list.

: has been named to since 2003. Earlier this year, he was selected with Partner Charla Aldous to the National Law Journal's Plaintiffs' Trailblazers list. Caleb N. Miller : Caleb Miller was recognized by Best Lawyers 2022 in the category of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. He has been named to The Best Lawyers in America since 2020.

What it Means to be a Best Lawyers Honoree

Best Lawyers publishes its hallmark listing, The Best Lawyers in America, after vetting thousands of nominees. Using exhaustive peer review surveys, Best Lawyers asks fellow leading lawyers to vote for candidates in various practice and geographic areas whose work, professionalism, and success they view as worthy of distinction.

Because its selection process is based entirely on peer review, attorneys who earn a spot on the final list have verifiably demonstrated exceptional knowledge and success in their areas of practice and have earned widespread acclaim from their peers along the way.

Following a tough pandemic year during which many law firms struggled to stay afloat, Aldous \ Walker's attorneys have continued to drive their firm's success fighting for the injured and wronged in high-stakes civil claims. This includes cases involving sexual assault, civil rights abuses, premises liability defective products, and serious personal injury.

Aldous \ Walker LLP is a Dallas-based trial firm that's earned national recognition and U.S. News' highest Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" ranking. With a success record that includes multi-million dollar recoveries and results that have shaped Texas law, the firm is trusted by clients and colleagues across the country to handle the toughest claims. For more information, visit. www.aldouslaw.com.

SOURCE Aldous \ Walker LLP

Related Links

http://www.aldouslaw.com

