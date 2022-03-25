Dallas Wrestling Weekend to Include Launch of Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV)

Vodcast OTT platform to offer 24/7 curated professional wrestling content through new streaming and on-demand network linear channel

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PodTV , a video podcast OTT streaming service, will announce the launch of Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV) on Thursday, March 31st, in Dallas, Texas during the most anticipated wrestling weekend of the year. Pro Wrestling TV is the first and only ad-supported streaming and on-demand network linear channel to offer professional wrestling content 24/7 with multiple wrestling promotions, talk shows, documentaries and feature films.

Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV)

The kick-off event will air live on the Pro Wrestling TV linear channel and will feature notable figures from the pro wrestling industry. PWTV will introduce and preview an exciting lineup of compelling content that will be available on the network starting March 31st and showcase its unique market value on both linear and streaming television platforms.

PWTV Event Details and Lineup:

The event will take place at Gilley's of Dallas on March 31st starting at 4 p.m. (Central Time) .

on starting at PWTV President Brandon Blackburn will lead the event and provide wrestling enthusiasts with details on what exciting and exclusive content they can expect to find on the network, which will include wrestling promotions from around the world.

will lead the event and provide wrestling enthusiasts with details on what exciting and exclusive content they can expect to find on the network, which will include wrestling promotions from around the world. The kick-off event will feature appearances from some of the biggest names in wrestling to include a preview of what the future holds for wrestling couple Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux .

and "The Titan" Adam Scherr (FKA " Braun Strowman ") will also address the upcoming match with his former in-ring partner Erick Redbeard.

"We're thrilled to officially launch Pro Wrestling TV during the most anticipated wrestling weekend of the year," said Brandon Blackburn, President of PWTV and co-founder of PodTV. "Our network is an endless streaming experience for wrestling fans and allows them access to a platform dedicated solely to wrestling content. We're a great complement to the top tier programming offered by leading wrestling media networks."

The pro wrestling community will be catered to with a leading collection of curated content, including shows hosted by fan-favorite personalities.

"Pro Wrestling TV is giving wrestlers a chance to create and tell their stories," said Adam Scherr, who recently co-founded the Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion which will air on PWTV.

PWTV is notably founded by wrestling fans with decades of media industry experience who identified a gap to create a network that presents a variety of wrestling content for its devoted industry.

"There is no comprehensive wrestling network that offers a broader mix of ongoing programming formats. Our slate includes a wide variety of global wrestling promotions, feature films and documentaries, as well as an unsurpassed lineup of wrestling reality series and talk shows. On a weekly basis, PWTV will deliver an unprecedented frequency of new shows and episodes at no cost to wrestling fans," said Jeff White CEO of PodTV. "Our innovative platform enables wrestling talent and content creators to reach the broadest wrestling audience possible across the biggest streaming platforms in the Smart TV and mobile device world while retaining their creative control and ownership. The burgeoning creator economy epitomizes our philosophy."

Please email [email protected] for more information on Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV). To learn more about PodTV, visit their website .

About Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Artineh Aladadian

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

(949)-777-2469

