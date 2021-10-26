Dallas/Plano Endocrinologist and Diabetes Specialist now offers patients the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Maryam Zamanian, MD, one of Dallas and Plano's leading endocrinology and diabetes specialists, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that provides patients with more time for preventive wellness, medical support, and greater connectivity between doctor and patient. By enrolling in CCP's Hybrid Choice, Dr. Zamanian can now offer her patients the choice of joining a concierge program—the latest, most personal trend in the healthcare industry—or continuing with a traditional model of care.

For specialists like Dr. Zamanian, this blended approach to membership medicine offers significant advantages. Unlike traditional concierge programs, with CCP's Hybrid Choice, doctors are able to maintain their full medical practice—seeing all of patients and accepting insurance plans as before—while adding a new, private and stable revenue source. Patients who want more personalized support and attention can chose to join the concierge program, or remain a traditional patient. No patients are dismissed and referral networks remain intact.

"I saw there was a need for some of my patients to spend more time with me," said Dr. Zamanian, "but there is a high need for medical services in this area and I didn't want to do anything that would limit my ability to care for all my patients. The Hybrid Choice program offers the best solution for my patients and for my practice."

Dr. Zamanian is passionate about helping patients achieve better overall wellness and long-term health. However, the pressure that physicians like her now practice under can make it challenging to schedule prompt appointments or spend extended time on coaching and counseling. "Many of my patients are diabetic, dealing with metabolic or hormonal disorders, or managing other chronic conditions, and they often feel the need to see me right away when they have a health concern," says Dr. Zamanian. "Unfortunately, I can't always accommodate them. My Hybrid Choice program gives me the time in my schedule to support those patients who want that prompt and personalized attention. I am glad I can now offer my patients this choice."

Patients who enroll in the Hybrid Choice program pay an annual fee that allows Dr. Zamanian to provide benefits such as: more time together in easy-to-secure appointments that generally start on time; easy ways to reach Dr. Zamanian directly, even after hours; enhanced care coordination with other health care professionals and Medical City Plano hospital; and a greater emphasis on preventive health and lifestyle coaching, including an extended annual examination with supplemental tests and services, and complimentary enrollment in Cleveland Heart Lab's exclusive "4myheart" program, a virtual health coaching program.

Dr. Zamanian's Hybrid Choice program is available for a membership fee. For more information, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected]

About Maryam Zamanian, MD

Dr. Zamanian's practice is located at 1600 Coit Road, Suite 208C in Plano, TX. She earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, TX. She completed her internal medicine training at Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas and her Endocrinology training at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Shortly after her residency training, she engaged in private practice of internal medicine at Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas for a few years before pursuing a fellowship in Endocrinology. Double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Zamanian uses her experience in internal medicine to provide the best possible treatment and care for Diabetes.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. For nearly 20 years, the company has provided innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with over 500 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

SOURCE CONCIERGE CHOICE PHYSICIANS

Related Links

www.choice.md

