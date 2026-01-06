DALTILE HIGHLIGHTS 2025 TILE AND STONE LAUNCHES: END OF YEAR RECAP

"Today's most in-demand interior design trends are beautifully reflected in Daltile's vast product offering for 2025," said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile LLC. "These stunning new collections represent a wide variety of styles, including vibrant jewel-tones, serene neutrals, and dramatic marble looks to name a few, showcased in the finest quality stone, porcelain, and ceramic tiles and mosaics. Many of these products are also elevated beyond their impeccable visuals through value-added features like Daltile's 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile and new technology that syncs the design with the texture for heightened authenticity. Combining our cutting-edge technological advances in tile production with our fashion-based mindset, Daltile's newest products provide a myriad of highly sophisticated colors, textures, shapes, and sizes to help bring residential and commercial design visions to life."

Artefino — Vintage, Jewel, and Element

Discover the enchanting world of Artefino, an elegant glazed porcelain mosaic series that calls you to reimagine your space. With an extensive selection of unique shapes and a captivating palette of deep jewel tones, playful pastels, sultry metallics and contemporary matte colors, Artefino elevates design to an art form. Each piece is meticulously crafted, offering unparalleled versatility and style. Unveil the hidden treasures of Artefino and let your space transform into a masterpiece. Artefino is suitable for walls, backsplashes, and shower floors. This collection includes three stunning subseries: Artefino Vintage, Artefino Jewel, and Artefino Element.

Artsy (Line Extension)

With soft veining and a refined palette, Artsy captures the timeless beauty of marble while delivering the durability and performance of porcelain. Artsy breaks the mold with an elegant marble paver that allows the luxurious look of marble to extend beyond the interior. This product is suitable for interior floors, exterior floors, countertops, backsplashes, and walls. Create uninterrupted flow from interiors to exteriors—perfect for modern open-concept living or commercial spaces that embrace the outdoors. Proudly Made In The USA.

Contempee

Delight in the artisanal elegance of Contempee, a glazed ceramic wall tile designed with uneven edges, dimensional structures, and a crackle finish. Mix and match the handcrafted tile and star-shaped accents, which boast high variation from piece to piece. The nature-inspired palette adds warmth and depth. Contempee is suitable for wall and backsplash installations and offers a garden of choice and color to suit every design aesthetic. Proudly Made In The USA.

Haddonstone

Navigate the natural appeal of Haddonstone, a ColorBody porcelain series inspired by the organic look of Portland stone. Haddonstone offers two distinct visuals: a refined vein-cut design available in matte and satin finishes and a raw crosscut option that exudes a naturalistic aesthetic. Both visuals are enhanced with RevealSync3D technology that synchronizes the graphic and texture for an authentic look and feel. Haddonstone is suitable for interior floors, exterior floors, shower floors, walls, countertops, backsplashes, and pool linings. The expansive 24 x 48 size, 2CM paver, and coordinating mosaic tile offer endless indoor and outdoor possibilities with StepWise technology. Proudly Made In The USA.

Luminique

Elevate your space with Luminique, designed to infuse vibrant hues and rich texture into any room. This glazed ceramic series brings depth, personality, and visual intrigue to walls, backsplashes, and accent areas. Whether you're looking for a bold statement or a subtle pop of color, Luminique offers versatile options to suit your style on walls, backsplashes, and pool linings. Discover the creative possibilities of Luminique—where color and texture come together to make a lasting impression.

Merchant

Immerse yourself in the understated elegance of Merchant—a concrete look tile that transforms any space into a haven of simplistic serenity. Available in both warm and cool tones, this striking 33 x 33 glazed porcelain tile format serves as the perfect blank canvas for any interior design style. Merchant's refined texture and versatile palette effortlessly blend with modern minimalism, infusing your surroundings with a sense of calm and harmony. Merchant is suitable for floors, walls, backsplashes, and countertops. Redefine your space with this essential element, where clean lines and subtle sophistication set the stage for a tranquil, balanced ambiance.

Panoramic Duet

Panoramic Duet brings perfect harmony to your design vision with a ColorBody porcelain tile series crafted to complement the refined beauty of Daltile's Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces. Available in multiple standard floor sizes, including expansive large-format options, and a coordinating mosaic, Panoramic Duet extends the aesthetic language of our extra-large porcelain slab panels into even more spaces with elegance and ease. Panoramic Duet is suitable for floors, shower floors, walls, backsplashes, countertops, and pool linings. Proudly Made In The USA.

Remedy (Line Extension)

Bring depth, shine, and character to your space with Remedy, a stunning glazed porcelain tile series featuring handcrafted visuals that radiate artisanal charm. Featuring a rich, high-gloss glaze and visible variation from tile to tile, Remedy captures the imperfect beauty of hand-touched design. Its luminous surface plays with light, making it ideal for backsplashes, feature walls, pool linings, and refined commercial applications. With its layered finish and expressive movement, Remedy transforms ordinary walls into elegant, eye-catching statements. Proudly Made In The USA.

Sand and Stone

Experience the inviting blend of Sand and Stone, where the artistic heritage of natural terrazzo meets the durability of porcelain tile. This stunning series marries the traditional large marble look chips with a softer, understated stone look. Seamlessly integrate the two styles or choose the visual that resonates with you. Available in three versatile sizes, and a luxurious neutral palette offered in matte and satin finishes, Sand and Stone delivers an abundance of options to explore. Suitable for floors, walls, backsplashes, and countertops.

Vanserra

Experience the sublime elegance of Vanserra—where natural stone transcends ordinary design. Our extravagant 33 x 33 glazed porcelain format offers a timeless, seamless aesthetic that endures the trends. Choose from three of our most coveted marble looks, featuring authentic, artful veining that captures nature's raw beauty. This collection is suitable for floors, walls, backsplashes, and countertops. With Vanserra, every detail is a statement of opulence, where exquisite design meets unparalleled quality.

About Daltile

Daltile is the industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal, and stone tile as well as mosaics, extra-large slabs, countertops, and exterior tile products. Daltile products are distributed through over 250 company-owned sales service centers, stone slab yards, and gallery design centers that service a robust network of trade customers. Daltile products are also sold through independent flooring retailers. Dedicated to innovative product development and distinguished style, Daltile provides a rich palette of quality products created to inspire residential and commercial designs. For more information, visit daltile.com and follow Daltile on Instagram , Pinterest , LinkedIn , Facebook , X, and YouTube .

