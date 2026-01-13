DALTILE RELEASES ANNUAL TREND REPORT 2026

"Design is an innate human need. The need to express our individuality artistically. The desire to surround ourselves with an environment that makes us feel good and helps bring joy and functionality to our daily lives," said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile LLC. "Daltile is a consistent innovator of hotly-anticipated trends in interior design, color, and tile. The Daltile Trend Report 2026 serves as a guide to help designers, architects, and homeowners create fresh, breathtaking spaces."

"My overriding goal as Daltile's Director of Product Design is to continually create tile products that are beautiful and innovative," continued Grilli. "A kind of beauty that helps people feel good in their homes, in their environments. Something they can enjoy, feel under their feet, touch with their hands. To create something fresh and new, that is my objective. Our team works hard to ensure that our Daltile collections embody the essence of our tagline, "Imagine What's Possible". Giving to our customer, consumer or designer, the possibility of imagining something, seeing it materialize, seeing it come to life. Our products should be a tool to give anyone the possibility to exercise their creativity, their design skills, to obtain what they expect from each of their projects."

Daltile's Top 2026 Trends!

Whimsical Modernism

Soft glamour defines the delicacy of the Whimsical Modernism trend. With calming hues from powder yellows to floating blues, this trend transcends serenity by uplifting a room's spirit to a soothing and bouncy joy. Frosted, blown glass transforms light fixtures into elegant sconces that refract delightful charm around the space like a gorgeous built-in suncatcher. Romanticism flows into reality through bold Art Deco patterns from gingham wallpaper to naturalistic artwork. Dusty pastels are complemented by scalloped edges and swirling marbles alight with whimsy and wonder. With a rich duality of joyful, blush prints and quiet harmonious plantlife, this breezy design trend fosters a haven of gentle tranquility. Stylized florals visually pop on the backdrop of maple wood décor and soft, sage velvets. A true daydream come to life, Whimsical Modernism escapes the madness with an oasis of romanticism, elegance, and personality, a celebration of imagination and freedom.

Biophilic Luxury

Mystical and magnificent, Biophilic Luxury is singular in its organic opulence, a trend born of wild freedom and classic levity. The unrivaled density of this design shines through its Art Nouveau inspired chaos, carrying hints of mystery, majesty, and charm. The after-dark glamour of warped metallics and flowing off-beat brights create a delicious trend full of personality and individualism. With accents from chunky beading to contoured drapery, this trend captures the sculptural elegance of revered artistic creations, masterful in visuals, texture, and emotion. Incorporating glass, dark oak, aged brass, and high gloss finishes celebrates the liberating beauty of nature with a seductive allure. Botany meets luxury through vines, petals, and ferns woven throughout the sophisticated chaos, a space of creative freedom. An ethereal dream come to life, the fantastical reimagining of reality jumps straight from an oil painting, whimsical, abstract, and beautiful.

Vintage Revival

A story told through design, Vintage Revival roots itself in lived experiences and memories of the past with a modern flare. Immortalizing time through upcycling antique design patterns results in a room coming to life with retro charm and a fresh take on traditions. This trend packs in hand painted pieces, family heirlooms, and a myriad of unique ceramics to light up the environment. Whimsy and long-lasting preservation shine through classic décor being reimagined to complement the contemporary styles of today. Deep wine reds, rich chestnuts, soft blues join like puzzle pieces to make a dynamic color palette with an eclectic tone. This trend encapsulates a quaintness and charm that exists outside of time while also maintaining a current je ne sais quoi that is uplifted by modern architecture. Artisan materials and woods ranging from ebonies to rich walnuts help achieve the serendipity of the Vintage Revival trend.

Earthbound Serenity

Creating a haven in our homes is a coveted accomplishment in today's frenetically paced world, and the trend of Earthbound Serenity wonderfully does exactly that. Spa-like elements, organic materials, clean lines, and curves all work in seamless harmony to bathe a space in calm. Grounded colors and desaturated warm and cool tones create a peaceful environment that feels soothing to the soul. This wellbeing inspired trend transports us into tranquility through the use of light colored woods, stones, and matte plaster finishes along with rounded edges and wavelike patterns in the décor. Paired with cozy unearthed textures and uplifting botanical elements, the addition of key dry touch elements helps foster a space that can be comforting to our wellbeing. The relaxing nature of the Earthbound Serenity design trend creates an oasis of regeneration, allowing us to recalibrate our minds and bodies.

Midimalism

A fresh approach to balanced design, Midimalism blends the clean simplicity of minimalism with the eccentric character found in a maximalist interior. This trend highlights a perfect dynamic of tranquil yet unique, tidy yet lived-in, personality-driven yet organized. A playful take on naturalism and earthy authenticity, the warm desaturated color palette creates a soothing energy throughout a space. A complex interplay of delicacy and strength, calming blues and rich neutrals complement subtle woods and rustic marble surfaces. Textiles from satin to suede thrive in this environment, elevating the space with a hint of classy and natural lavishness. The inviting design is uplifted by soft geometric backsplashes, subtle limewashes, or textured tone-on-tone walls. With versatility well-suited to modern lifestyles, the Midimalism trend crafts structure without rigidity and warmth without excess, an ideal medium between chaos and simplicity. Tactile richness, emotional authenticity, and cozy cleanliness are cornerstones of this trend, pinnacles necessary for a balanced oasis of serenity and strength to blossom.

