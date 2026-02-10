DAMAC Group works with Cognizant as strategic partner to transform IT operations and elevate customer experience

UAE-based diversified conglomerate advances its technology landscape to drive efficiency, innovation, and service excellence.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is collaborating under a three-year strategic agreement with DAMAC Group, a private global conglomerate encompassing a diverse portfolio across various industries, including property development and real estate, data centres, retail and fashion, hospitality, capital markets, and logistics.

Through this collaboration, DAMAC entrusts Cognizant with the comprehensive management and enhancement of its IT infrastructure and application services. This initiative focuses on working to streamline operations and help improve digital experiences for both customers and employees.

Under this strategic engagement, Cognizant supports DAMAC's technology transformation by elevating service delivery, accelerating digital maturity, and driving measurable business impact. The engagement encompasses a wide spectrum of IT infrastructure services and application services across DAMAC's ecosystem, including digital and e-commerce platforms, CRM, core enterprise systems, data platforms, and AI-led initiatives. By embedding automation, operational excellence, and continuous improvement, the initiative is designed to boost business agility, scalability, and alignment with DAMAC's long-term strategic vision.

"Our technology-driven focus enables us to exceed customer expectations and achieve excellence at every touchpoint, while strategic collaborations fuel innovation and ensure our operations remain future-ready," said Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Group. "This alliance represents a significant step in our journey to advance digital maturity and streamline how we deliver value through technology to our customers and stakeholders across the organization."

Industries across the Middle East are rapidly shifting toward digital-first business models, placing increased pressure on real estate and infrastructure companies to modernize systems, improve resilience, and meet rising customer expectations. Cognizant brings a strong combination of global capabilities and regional expertise to support these priorities, focusing on data-led decision-making, intelligent automation, and consistent service delivery.

"We are honored to support DAMAC during this pivotal phase of their digital evolution," said Maged Wassim, Head of Cognizant Middle East. "This agreement underscores our deep expertise and commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions tailored to complex, multi-industry environments. Working closely with DAMAC, we aim to drive sustained value, enable operational excellence, and accelerate their digital ambitions across the region."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @Cognizant.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Group is the private business conglomerate owned and managed by the Dubai-based businessman Hussain Sajwani. Established in 1982, with beginnings in catering and logistics, the organization has grown exponentially to an impressive and diverse portfolio in various industries including Property Development & Real Estate, Data Centres, Retail & Fashion, Hospitality, Capital Markets and Logistics.

Today, DAMAC Group's global footprint extends across Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East and is continuously seeking expansion opportunities into new markets.

For more information, please visit: https://www.damacgroup.com/en/

For more information, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions