Damiani Selects XY Retail to Unify Global Boutiques, Enhancing Client Service and Product Traceability

MILAN, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Damiani, the iconic Italian jewelry Maison celebrated for its refined craftsmanship and Made-in-Italy heritage, is expanding its global retail capabilities through a partnership with XY Retail. The collaboration enables Damiani to unify store operations and client engagement on a single, cloud-based retail platform as the brand continues its international growth.

Since launching the partnership in 2024, Damiani has gone live with XY Retail across boutiques in Italy, France, and the Middle East. The phased rollout will continue across key luxury markets in Asia-Pacific (Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong) and Europe/Americas (Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, Albania), establishing a consistent and scalable retail infrastructure across regions.

By implementing XY Retail's modern point-of-sale (POS) and Retail Operating System (Retail OS), Damiani gains real-time visibility and centralized control across its global network - while preserving the brand's distinctive boutique experience in every location.

Serialization, alongside support for non-serialized products, is a foundational capability supporting Damiani's global retail model. Each serialized jewelry piece carries a unique digital identity, enabling the Maison to trace its full lifecycle, from creation to sale to after-sales care, across all stores and systems. This ensures authenticity, precise inventory visibility, and seamless client service worldwide.

"Damiani is a Maison where every creation carries history, craftsmanship, and emotional value," said Susan Jeffers, CEO, XY Retail. "Supporting a brand of this caliber requires technology that is invisible yet impeccably precise. With XY Retail, Damiani's store teams can deliver a truly bespoke client experience - whether presenting a high-jewelry masterpiece or servicing a Rolex boutique, while the platform ensures absolute control, authenticity, and consistency across the globe."

"For the Damiani Group, XY Retail is the right solution to support our global expansion, because it is essential that our boutiques remain aligned in both experience and excellence. XY Retail provides a unified foundation that adapts to each region while preserving the brand's identity, enabling us to serve clients with consistent attention to detail, and warmth worldwide," said Damiani Group.

Founded in Valenza in 1924, Damiani is an Italian jewelry Maison renowned worldwide for its refined creations and exceptional craftsmanship. The brand has received 18 Diamonds International Awards and operates 140+ boutiques in key luxury capitals around the world.

XY Retail is the Retail Operating System (Retail OS) for global luxury and fashion brands. Sitting between the ERP and every customer touchpoint, XY Retail unifies POS, OMS, clienteling, and real-time data in a single platform—eliminating legacy silos and enabling brands to operate with speed, consistency, and global scale. Leading brands use XY Retail to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences and manage their entire retail footprint through one unified system.

