Dan Black of Vivint Solar Wins Corporate Counsel Award from Utah Business

The Corporate Counsel Awards recognize exceptional in-house attorneys who serve within businesses, nonprofit organizations and other private-sector organizations. Black has been recognized as one of the attorneys who exhibits excellence within their roles, models high ethical standards and has a track record of successful outcomes for their organizations.

"Dan is an important member of my team and I want to congratulate him on this award and thank Utah Business for recognizing Dan and Vivint Solar with this award," said Vivint Solar CEO David Bywater. "Dan does great work and is helping Vivint Solar achieve our mission of bringing affordable clean energy to Americans throughout the country."

In his role, Black leads Vivint Solar's legal division as well as its consumer compliance, energy regulatory, equity administration, and licensing departments. Since its initial formation, he has helped the company keep solar power affordable for its customers by staying ahead of consumer legislation and regulatory matters affecting the residential solar market.

Utah Business recognized the 2018 honorees at an awards ceremony at The Grand America Hotel on April 26. They are also featured in the magazine's latest issue.

