Dan-O's Seasoning Unveils Tac-O Seasoning: Elevate Your Meals, Embrace the Tac-O Life

Dan-O's is spicing up the Tac-O scene by creating a Tac-O Life, where tacos are for more than just Tuesdays. With Tac-O Seasoning, your ordinary ingredients become extraordinary, your everyday dishes become memorable masterpieces, and your tacos transcend the limitations of tradition, all while being crafted with only the finest ingredients and boasting just 45 mg of sodium per serving.

"Tac-O Seasoning isn't just another flavor in the crowd. It's a game-changer," says Dan "Dan-O" Oliver, founder of Dan-O's Seasoning. "If you've only ever used taco seasoning for tacos, you're missing out on a world of flavor. It's all about getting creative, and looking at meals from a fresh perspective. With Tac-O Seasoning, every shake gets you closer to an unforgettable meal."

Phillip Crosby, CEO of Dan-O's Seasoning, shares his excitement for the Tac-O launch: "Tac-O Seasoning represents our commitment to innovation and flavor exploration. We're thrilled to offer our Fan-O's, taco-lovers and lovers of flavor-full meals, a new way to experience the joy of cooking and eating with our newest sensation."

Crosby added, "'We put the "O" in Tac-O' isn't just our tagline; it signifies our mission to redefine the taco experience, one delicious bite at a time!"

Tac-O Seasoning is now available exclusively on danosseasoning.com and e-commerce platforms like Amazon in medium 8.9 oz bottles, priced at $12.99. And for those who prefer to navigate their local retailers, keep a lookout in the late spring and early summer for the release in National Banner retailers like Walmart and Kroger, and Regional retailers like Food City and Hy-Vee.

Whether you're an experienced chef or a creative home cook, Tac-O is crafted to be your ultimate tool in the kitchen. So, get the fiesta started by cooking up a batch of traditional Ground Beef Tacos . Remember to garnish those timeless tacos with Dan's favorite Loaded Guacamole . Don't miss your chance to elevate your meals and embrace the Tac-O Life.

For more information about Dan-O's Seasoning and to order your bottle of Tac-O Seasoning, danosseasoning.com and follow us on TikTok, Instagram, X and Facebook.

About Dan-O's Seasoning:

Dan-O's Seasoning was founded in 2015 by Louisville, KY. native Dan Oliver. Their mission is to change the world one table at a time and inspire the world to cook up a whole lotta fun with the best all-natural, sugar-free, seasoning products on the market. Dan-O's Seasoning recipes have earned them over 4.5 million followers and 75.6 million likes on TikTok. The signature seasoning blends only contain 50 mg or less of sodium per serving and are compatible with Vegan, Keto, Paleo, and Mediterranean diets. Dan-O's Seasoning can be found nationwide in over 8,000 retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Albertson's, Safeway, Publix, H-E-B, Hy-vee, and more. Additionally, all products are available online through Amazon or on their website at danosseasoning.com.

