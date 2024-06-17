Dan Pontefract's 'Work-Life Bloom' Selected as a Thinkers50 Best New Management Book for 2024

Award-Winning Author Offers Groundbreaking Insights on Integrating Work and Life, Earning Acclaim for Transformative Organizational and Team Development

VICTORIA, BC, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned author and thought leader Dan Pontefract has earned a distinguished spot on the Thinkers50 2024 Best New Management Books list for his acclaimed work, 'Work-Life Bloom: How to Nurture a Team That Flourishes.' Thinkers50, the global authority on management thinking, recognized Pontefract's book for its fresh perspectives and actionable insights into creating harmonious and productive work-life conditions.

Dan Pontefract's 'Work-Life Bloom'

'Work-Life Bloom' stands out for addressing one of today's most pressing challenges—integrating professional and personal life in a way that fosters team growth and individual well-being. Pontefract's approach, blending personal anecdotes with rigorous global research and practical advice, has resonated deeply with readers and critics alike.

Selected from numerous nominations within the Thinkers50 Community, 'Work-Life Bloom' excels in the 3Rs:

Relevance: Addressing the current, critical issue of work-life integration.

Rigour: Grounded in well-researched, real-world examples.

Readability: Accessible, insightful, and inspiring, making it a valuable resource for managers and leaders.

Dan Pontefract joins a prestigious lineup of authors recognized in 2024, including Amy Edmondson, Adam Grant, and Zeynep Ton. The Thinkers50 2024 list celebrates books published after January 2023, providing indispensable guides for today's leaders.

Expressing his gratitude, Pontefract said, "It's an honour to be included among such esteemed thought leaders. 'Work-Life Bloom' is a testament to the importance of nurturing both professional success and personal well-being. I hope it continues to inspire and equip leaders to create environments where organizations and their people can truly flourish."

In addition to this recognition, 'Work-Life Bloom' also won the Axiom Business Book Awards Gold Medal in the leadership category in 2024, further solidifying its impact in the management and leadership space.

For more information about 'Work-Life Bloom,' visit www.worklifebloom.com.

About Dan Pontefract

Dan Pontefract is a leadership strategist, award-winning five-time author, and keynote speaker with over two decades of experience helping organizations and leaders improve overall performance.

He has presented at four TED events & earned multiple awards, including Thinkers50 Radar, HR Weekly's 100 Most Influential People & Inc. Magazine's Top 100 Leadership Speakers.

Dan Pontefract is available for commentary.

Contact:

Pontefract Group Consulting Inc.

[email protected]

604-838-5894

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Dan Pontefract